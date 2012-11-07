NEW DELHI Nov 7 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd,
one of the world's "Big Four" accounting firms, will open its
first office in Myanmar in January, the latest major global
company to set up shop in the country emerging from years of
political and economic isolation.
Chaly Mah Chee Kheong, chief executive for Asia Pacific
region, said that Deloitte had identified a local partner and
would formally announce the move in December.
"Now that the sanction has been suspended and we will open
an office very shortly. We have identified a firm and we will
make an announcement next month," he said in an interview at the
World Economic Forum on the outskirts of the Indian capital.
"The country has been shut down for like 50 years and there
is going to a lot of rebuilding -- roads, railways, water,
power, telecommunication and so on."
He said initial investments will be slow and the company
will put in a "few million dollars".
Myanmar's pariah image has been transformed by the release
from house arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi, the 1991 Nobel Peace
Prize winner, who in September visited the United States where
she received the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal. She has urged
the United States to ease sanctions to support Myanmar's reform
process.
It is Asia's second-poorest country, but as it opens up its
economy, at stake is influence in one of Asia's last frontier
markets rich in natural and other resources.
