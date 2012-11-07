NEW DELHI Nov 7 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd, one of the world's "Big Four" accounting firms, will open its first office in Myanmar in January, the latest major global company to set up shop in the country emerging from years of political and economic isolation.

Chaly Mah Chee Kheong, chief executive for Asia Pacific region, said that Deloitte had identified a local partner and would formally announce the move in December.

"Now that the sanction has been suspended and we will open an office very shortly. We have identified a firm and we will make an announcement next month," he said in an interview at the World Economic Forum on the outskirts of the Indian capital.

"The country has been shut down for like 50 years and there is going to a lot of rebuilding -- roads, railways, water, power, telecommunication and so on."

He said initial investments will be slow and the company will put in a "few million dollars".

Myanmar's pariah image has been transformed by the release from house arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi, the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize winner, who in September visited the United States where she received the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal. She has urged the United States to ease sanctions to support Myanmar's reform process.

It is Asia's second-poorest country, but as it opens up its economy, at stake is influence in one of Asia's last frontier markets rich in natural and other resources. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Louise Heavens)