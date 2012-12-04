LONDON Dec 4 Hector Sants, a former head of
Britain's financial watchdog, may join Deloitte and become the
latest in a string of regulators to join one of the 'Big Four'
accounting and consultancy firms, a source said.
A welter of new regulation is hitting banks and other
financial firms to apply lessons from the financial crisis,
putting expertise in regulation at a premium.
Talks between Deloitte and Sants, who stepped down as
Financial Services Authority chief in June, were at an "early
stage", a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Deloitte and the FSA declined to comment.
Sants was paid 836,000 pounds ($1.35 million) for the
2011/12 financial year.
The FSA is being scrapped in April as part of a shake-up of
supervision that will make the Bank of England the main banking
supervisor.
It has triggered a string of departures from the FSA for the
deep pockets of the private sector. Margaret Cole, former head
of enforcement, left earlier this year to join
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Jon Pain left last year to work for KPMG, while Thomas
Huertas, a former FSA banking supervisor, is now part of Ernst &
Young's regulatory team.