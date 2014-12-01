KHOBAR/RIYADH Dec 1 Saudi Arabia's market
regulator has suspended the local unit of accountancy firm
Deloitte & Touche from doing auditing work for listed
firms in the kingdom from June 1, 2015, according to a circular
seen by Reuters.
The November 27 circular, from the Capital Market
Authority's (CMA) Committee for Resolution of Securities
Disputes, said the decision was due to a case involving an
unidentified firm and would stay in place until its conclusion.
Two market sources said it was about the auditing of
Mohammad al-Mojil Group (MMG), the Saudi contractor
whose shares have been suspended since July 2012 due to debt
problems.
The suspension could have major implications for Saudi
companies and the auditing market in the kingdom, and comes
ahead of the opening early next year of the Saudi Arabian stock
market to foreign investors for the first time.
Two of the top five listed firms by market value -- Saudi
Telecom and Al Rajhi Bank -- had their last
set of accounts audited by Deloitte & Touche Bakr Abulkhair &
Co, according to market filings.
Deloitte's Saudi unit employs around 600 people and it was
the auditor for third-quarter earnings of around 40 firms, a
spokeswoman said.
In a statement, Deloitte said it was surprised by the
committee's decision but it respected the regulator's role.
"The firm will also be actively engaging with the CMA, as
well as other regulators and relevant stakeholders, to address
this matter as soon as possible towards a satisfactory
resolution," it said.
The statement added it "strongly believes" its audit of the
client in question met the applicable standards and the CMA
circular doesn't impact its non-audit work, nor its audit work
with firms not regulated by the CMA.
The CMA probe will look at the activities of MMG in the wake
of its initial share sale in 2008. Deloitte was the company's
auditor during the period in question, according to one of the
market sources.
MMG got into trouble after over-extending itself to take
advantage of the construction boom in Saudi Arabia. Its
accumulated losses at the end of October stood at 2.79 billion
riyals ($743.4 million), equivalent to 223 percent of its
capital, according to a November 13 bourse filing.
($1 = 3.7528 Saudi riyal)
(Writing by David French; Editing by Keith Weir)