MILAN Nov 15 Italy's De'Longhi's main shareholder said on Thursday it is selling as much as an eight percent stake in the appliance maker to institutional investors.

De'Longhi Soparfi S.A. is selling a maximum of 11,960,000 shares with an 180-day lock-up period.

BofA Merrill Lynch is handling the sale.

The stock closed on Thursday at 10.50 euros, up 0.57 percent.

The results of the sale, known as an "accelerated book building," will be announced as soon as it is completed. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes)