DETROIT Feb 5 Kevin Clark, who will become Delphi Automotive Plc's chief executive on March 1, said the company's active safety systems business will grow by 50 percent this year, from $160 million in 2014.

Clark, who will replace current CEO Rodney O'Neal, made his comments to investors on a conference call on the company's fourth quarter results. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)