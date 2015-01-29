BRIEF-Abu Dhabi National Insurance Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 74 million dirhams versus 39 million dirhams year ago
FRANKFURT Jan 29 Germany's Mahle has launched a takeover bid for the air conditioning business of U.S. car parts maker Delphi, business daily Handelsblatt said on Thursday without citing sources.
Mahle was evaluating different opportunities in the growing field of thermal management, the paper quoted CEO Heinz Junker as saying, adding that he declined to comment on single activities.
Delphi's Thermal Systems business has caught the eye of France's Valeo, Germany's Mahle and Japan's Denso and a sale could fetch more than $700 million, Reuters reported in November.
Delphi's Thermal Systems unit posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $80 million on sales of $1.5 billion in 2013.
Mahle could not be reached immediately for comment.
A Delphi spokesman declined to comment on any speculation surrounding M&A activity.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Ben Klayman, editing by William Hardy)
* Invitation Homes Inc - unit voluntarily prepaid about $510 million of borrowings outstanding under loan agreement dated as of November 12, 2014