BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
DETROIT, April 30 Auto supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Thursday posted first quarter profit and revenue results that beat analyst expectations.
Excluding one-time items, Delphi earned $1.21 per share for the quarter, beating the $1.17 per share expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's first quarter revenue fell 2.6 percent to $3.80 billion due to "unfavorable currency impacts" the company said. But that beat analyst expectations of $3.76 billion.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon)
