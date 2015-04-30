DETROIT, April 30 Auto supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Thursday posted first quarter profit and revenue results that beat analyst expectations.

Excluding one-time items, Delphi earned $1.21 per share for the quarter, beating the $1.17 per share expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's first quarter revenue fell 2.6 percent to $3.80 billion due to "unfavorable currency impacts" the company said. But that beat analyst expectations of $3.76 billion.

