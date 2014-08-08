(Adds industry background; updates shares)
Aug 8 Auto parts supplier Delphi Automotive Plc
said it would "vigorously contest" pressure by U.S. tax
authorities to file taxes in the United States as a domestic
company, when its tax base is in the UK.
Delphi, which operates out of Detroit, is one among several
American companies locked in a battle with the Internal Revenue
Service over the use of offshore tax shelters.
Mylan Inc said on Thursday it would go ahead with
the purchase of some non-U.S. businesses from Abbott
Laboratories despite the political opposition to
tax-inversion deals.
The IRS told Delphi in June that it would be taxed as a U.S.
company due to the sale of its assets to Delphi Holdings LLP
after it emerged from bankruptcy in 2009, Delphi said in a
regulatory filing on July 31. (bit.ly/V7AVo3)
Delphi said it was reincorporated in the UK as a limited
liability partnership, which allows it to save tax. The company
said it had filed U.S. federal partnership tax returns between
2009 and 2011.
"We will continue to prepare and file our financial
statements on the basis that neither Delphi Automotive LLP nor
Delphi Automotive Plc is a domestic corporation for U.S. federal
income tax purposes," the company said in the filing.
U.S. President Barack Obama and Congressional Democrats have
proposed measures to stem the flow of so-called "inversions".
The IRS contends that U.S.-based companies operating
globally are manipulating tax laws.
Under the U.S. tax code, domestic companies must pay tax on
total global income, including income generated in other
countries. The workaround for companies is to incorporate in
those countries.
Earlier, companies chose Caribbean Islands or Switzerland to
set up their tax bases, but Britain is becoming increasingly
attractive to companies after the country changed its laws to
keep profits reported in other countries out of its tax ambit.
Delphi has also been in the news in recent months because it
supplied to General Motors Co the defective ignition
switches that were linked to at least 13 deaths.
Delphi's shares were up about 1 percent at $67.87 in late
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Sweta Singh in
Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)