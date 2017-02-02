(Recasts throughout; adds company executive comment from
conference call)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Feb 2 Delphi Automotive Plc
said on Thursday that if it brings any manufacturing to the
United States from Mexico, it is likely to be automated work,
which has fewer jobs attached to it, as the company issued
fourth-quarter earnings that surpassed Wall Street expectations,
sending shares higher.
Joe Massaro, Delphi chief financial officer, said that 90
percent of the company's workforce is in "best-cost countries,"
which keep its costs down and profits up.
Company executives will wait for specific details of trade
policies from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration
before making any changes but manufacturing shifts are possible,
Massaro said in a conference call with Wall Street analysts
after Delphi reported financial results.
"There are certainly more automated-type manufacturing
processes down there that we could conceivably see coming back,
or coming to the U.S.," said Massaro.
"We'll look at that depending on where the rules go, but it
would have to be of much more of the automated-type
manufacturing operations, just given the labor (cost)
differential there," he said.
Automated manufacturing and the fewer jobs it creates has
been a growing trend among automotive and other manufacturing
industries and has led to deep cuts in workforces for the last
quarter century.
Regarding potential imposition of a "border adjustment tax"
on goods imported from Mexico, Massaro pointed out that it may
affect all imported goods, not just those from Mexico.
"Round numbers, our cost of sales value for imported
material into the U.S. is about $4 billion. The majority of that
is out of Mexico," about $3.5 billion annually, he said.
Massaro added that the figure for Delphi exports out of the
United States is about $1.5 billion annually.
Earlier Thursday, Delphi reported a fourth-quarter profit of
$1.83 per share, excluding one-time items, versus expectations
of $1.60 per share by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S, which boosted shares immediately.
Delphi shares were up 3.1 percent at $72.90 in Thursday
afternoon trading.
Delphi has shed most of its lower-margin automotive supplier
businesses in recent years, and is seen as one of the companies
best placed to grow as the automotive industry moves toward
self-driving vehicles. This has made it a darling of Wall
Street, which has sent its shares up more than three-fold since
the end of 2011, and up 8.4 percent since the start of this
year.
Delphi bases its top management in Michigan but is
headquartered in England for tax purposes. The company said its
tax rate for 2017 will be about 16 percent.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Lisa Shumaker)