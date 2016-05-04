(Adds income from discontinued operations)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT May 4 Delphi Automotive, a global
vehicle components supplier, on Wednesday reported first-quarter
earnings that narrowly beat Wall Street expectations as its
revenue grew 7 percent on strong vehicle production in all of
its global regions, the company said.
Delphi reaffirmed its forecast for 2016 adjusted earnings
per share of between $5.80 to $6.10. Excluding one-time items,
it earned $1.36 per share in the first quarter, compared with
expectations by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S of
$1.34 per share.
Net income from continuing operations was $320 million, or
$1.15 per diluted share, up from $288 million, or $0.99 per
diluted share a year earlier. One-time items included $68
million in restructuring and acquisition costs.
Total net income, including $105 million from discontinued
operations, was $425 million, or $1.53 per diluted share,
compared with $209 million, or $0.72 per diluted share a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 6.7 percent to $4.05 billion, near analysts'
expectations of $4.09 billion. Delphi affirmed its full-year
revenue forecast of between $16.6 billion and $17 billion.
Last month, Delphi announced that it won an appeal with the
U.S. Internal Revenue Service and can be considered a British
company and would not have to make adjustments to its 2009 and
2010 taxes.
Delphi, once based in Troy, Michigan, was a part of General
Motors Co until 1999. It emerged from a four-year
bankruptcy in October 2009. Also in 2009, Delphi formed a
limited liability partnership in Britain and registered in
Gillingham, England.
Delphi shares closed on Tuesday at $73.17, down 14 percent
since the start of the year. In the first quarter, Delphi
repurchased 5.6 million shares for about $370 million, leaving
$137 million remaining in its buyback program. The board last
month announced another $1.5 billion in share buybacks after the
current authorization is spent.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon)