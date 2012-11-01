Nov 1 Delphi Automotive Plc reported a
better-than-expected third-quarter profit on lower costs but the
company forecast current-quarter results below analysts'
expectations.
Delphi, a former unit of General Motors Co, said the
fourth-quarter outlook reflects cuts in European production and
expected unfavorable exchange rates.
The company forecast fourth-quarter earnings of 79 cents to
89 cents per share, on revenue of $3.60 billion to $3.70
billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 99 cents per
share, on revenue of $3.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Delphi said earnings attributable to the company rose to
$269 million, or 84 cents per share, in the third quarter, from
$266 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 6 percent to $3.66 billion.
Costs fell 7 percent.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 73 cents per
share, on revenue of $3.76 billion.