By Paul Lienert
| DETROIT, June 7
DETROIT, June 7 Delphi Automotive PLC
will partner with Paris-based Transdev Group, a public transport
service controlled by the French government, to develop an
automated on-demand shuttle service in Europe, the companies
said on Wednesday.
It is the latest in a growing web of global alliances aimed
at putting self-driving vehicles on the road over the next four
years.
In a joint statement, Delphi and Transdev will test
driverless vehicles in Normandy and outside Paris, in advance of
building a commercial service that could be deployed in other
markets.
The Delphi-Transdev partnership will provide "a clear path
to commercializing automated mobility on demand," said Glen De
Vos, Delphi's chief technology officer, in a media briefing.
Delphi is contributing a self-driving system that it has
been developing with Israeli mapping and vision expert Mobileye
NV, which is being acquired by U.S. chipmaker Intel
Corp.
Transdev will provide dispatch, routing and remote
control-command services, the companies' statement said.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert; Editing by W Simon)