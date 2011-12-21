TOKYO Dec 21 Japanese property-casualty
insurer Tokio Marine said on Wednesday it will buy U.S.
insurer Delphi Financial Group for $2.7 billion.
Faced with weak growth prospects at home and a need to
diversify geographic risks, Japanese non-life insurers have been
aggressively snapping up overseas assets.
Tokio Marine spent $4.7 billion to acquire U.S. insurer
Philadelphia Consolidated and 442 million pounds ($680 million)
to buy Kiln, a Lloyd's of London insurer, in 2008.
In May this year industry leader MS&AD agreed to
buy a 50 percent stake in the life insurance unit of Indonesian
conglomerate Sinar Mas for about 67 billion yen.