July 12 Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc
is likely to face civil charges over the sale
of a $1.6 billion mortgage bond deal five years ago, which led
to losses for investors, the Wall Street Journal said, citing
people close to the investigation.
Investors who bought pieces of the mortgage bond called
Delphinus CDO 2007-1 allegedly were not told that a hedge fund
was betting that some of the subprime loans and other assets
bundled together in the CDO would decline in value, the Journal
said.
The SEC intended to file charges against firms and people
involved in the creation of Delphinus, including Mizuho, the
newspaper said. Some people close to the case believed the SEC
should proceed with a civil lawsuit no later than next Thursday,
it said.
"Mizuho Securities has been asked by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) for information on its CDOs and is
cooperating," a spokesperson told Reuters. She declined to
comment further.
A collateralized debt obligation, or CDO, is a type of
derivative product whose value and payments are derived from an
underlying portfolio, often bonds or mortgages.
The SEC has also asked Standard & Poor's Ratings Services,
which provided a triple-A rating on the Delphinus deal, to waive
its right to seek dismissal of any civil suit against it, the
newspaper said.
An S&P spokesman declined to comment to the Journal. The
firm could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters
outside regular U.S. business hours.
Last year, S&P said SEC staff were considering recommending
that commissioners take action against the company for violating
securities laws in its ratings of the Delphinus CDO.