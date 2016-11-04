WASHINGTON Nov 4 The U.S. Transportation
Department said Friday it has tentatively granted antitrust
immunity for a proposed alliance between Delta Air Lines Inc
and Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV, requiring
the carriers to divest some slots in New York and Mexico City.
The airlines plan to operate a joint venture between the
U.S. and Mexico. The U.S. Transportation Department is proposing
the carriers divest enough takeoff and landing authorizations to
allow 24 new daily international flights from Mexico City and
six new daily flights from New York's John F. Kennedy
International airport.
Opponents have until November 30 to raise objections to the
tentative decision.
(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)