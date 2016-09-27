UPDATE 1-Pope says will be "sincere" with Trump at Vatican meeting
Sept 27 Delta Air Lines Inc plans to buy larger regional jets with a list value of up to $2.3 billion if it can get its pilots' union to accept an overhaul of the small-plane fleet, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
The airline wants the option of adding as many as 50 more planes in the 70- to 76-seat range, Bloomberg reported, citing a memo sent to the pilots.
Delta may eliminate the smaller planes from its fleet without giving a timeline, the report said. (bloom.bg/2cIo5Jt)
The pilots' union has objected to any additional 70- or 76-seat jets being flown by Delta's regional affiliate airlines, Bloomberg reported.
Delta was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
