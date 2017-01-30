NEW YORK Jan 29 The Federal Aviation
Administration on Sunday said all Delta Air Lines Inc's
domestic flights were grounded until 0100 GMT after a request
from the company due to an "automation issue."
The problem affects all Delta mainline and sub carriers to
domestic destinations, but international flights are exempt, the
FAA said in an advisory.
"Delta teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems
outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the
ground," the company said in a statement.
"Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to
customers for the inconvenience."
Several passengers took to Twitter to express their dismay,
with some saying they had to wait for hours before being told of
the problem.
Airports across the country were thrown into chaos after
President Donald Trump on Friday put a four-month hold on
allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred
travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries,
saying the moves would help protect Americans from terrorist
attacks.
Confusion abounded at airports as immigration and customs
officials struggled to interpret the new rules, with some legal
residents who were in the air when the order was issued detained
at airports upon arrival.
Just last week, United Airlines said it had grounded
all domestic flights due to an "IT issue."
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)