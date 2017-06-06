BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
MEXICO CITY, June 6 Delta Air Lines and Mexican peer Grupo Aeromexico said on Tuesday they have signed a joint cooperation agreement to beef up their cargo operations in the market between the United States and Mexico.
"The cargo joint cooperation agreement will allow customers to work with either carrier to transport cargo across a broad network of flights and joint trucking options," Delta said in a statement. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million