Sept 13 The U.S. National Transportation Safety
Board on Tuesday faulted a Delta Air Lines pilot in a
March 2015 incident in which a Boeing MD-88 veered off the
runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport, resulting in minor
injuries to 29 passengers.
The report said the pilot's use of excessive reverse thrust
during landing led a loss of directional control and the
passenger jet's departure from the snow covered runway.
The report also said the flight and cabin crews did not
conduct a timely or an effective evacuation of the plane for a
number of reasons, including the fact that damage to the
aircraft resulted in the loss of the interphone and public
address system, which delayed an announcement to evacuate the
aircraft.
