April 29 Delta Air Lines Inc has ordered 37 current-generation A321 aircraft from Airbus Group worth $4.25 billion at list prices in a deal that Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian called "opportunistic".

The widely anticipated announcement comes a day after Delta, the second-largest U.S. airline by traffic, ordered 75 of Bombardier Inc's CS100 aircraft. It said Friday's agreement will help it to replace 116 ageing MD-88 aircraft that it plans to retire. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by David Goodman)