April 14 Delta Air Lines Inc has not decided which planes it would acquire to renew its fleet of single-aisle jets, Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said on Thursday, as various manufacturers appeared to be vying for a deal.

In a conference call with analysts, Jacobson said he would not discuss ongoing speculation in the media but hoped to update analysts in May on aircraft spending at Delta, the second-most traveled U.S. airline.

Reuters earlier reported that Delta was in talks with planemakers to buy dozens of narrowbody jets, with Canada's Bombardier Inc pushing hard for such a deal to sell its fledgling CSeries aircraft. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)