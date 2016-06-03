By Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK, June 3 As travelers face long waits
for U.S. airport security checks, Delta Air Lines Inc
wants to expand limited access lanes to allow its top fliers -
and anyone who pays a fee - to jump to the front of the line.
But some airport managers are balking at the idea, saying
they don't have the room or don't want to do anything that may
compound delays for regular fliers. Houston's two main airports
plan to drop the program next year.
Eleven other airports have the expedited lanes operated by
CLEAR, a private company. For $179 a year, CLEAR checks users'
identities and links them to iris scans and fingerprints.
At the airports, CLEAR employees verify customers' identities
and escort them to the U.S. Transportation Security
Administration (TSA) screening area - bypassing other travelers.
Delta, which bought a 5 percent stake in CLEAR in April,
wants the service to expand into its U.S. hubs. Delta also plans
to discount CLEAR for frequent fliers and make it free for
customers who spend $15,000 and accrue 125,000 miles in a year.
The No. 2 U.S. airline in passenger traffic said it wants to
increase the use of CLEAR because "customers tell us their time
is valuable."
But representatives of several airports told Reuters they had
concerns about adding or expanding the service.
An official with Houston's Bush and Hobby airports said CLEAR
lanes were little used - frustrating other travelers waiting in
line.
'LIKE PLATINUM'
At a time when travelers scour websites for bargain
airfares, Delta is trying to stand out as a high-end brand with
unique services and infrequent flight cancellations. Chief
Executive Ed Bastian said he believes the strategy will allow
the airline to command higher prices.
"Our product is not a commodity," Bastian told analysts on
an April conference call.
CLEAR has succeeded in some places. At California's San Jose
International Airport - where 100 to 300 people use CLEAR lanes
each day, compared to 17,000 or more in the regular lines - it's
a hit with technology executives, said the airport's Deputy
Director of Airport Operations Bob Lockhart.
In Orlando, where CLEAR first opened, the program has its
own entry into security.
"There was a joke in Orlando that a CLEAR card was flashed
like Platinum American Express," said Carolyn Fennell,
spokeswoman for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.
But Charlie Leocha, chairman of consumer advocacy group
Travelers United, said it was "a shame that regular travelers
get to be treated as second-class citizens."
Long lines have been a frustration to frequent travelers
like Matt Adams, 33, who flew through San Francisco
International Airport earlier this week. Some lanes "are not
really managed effectively, while others are backed up," said
the software analyst departing San Francisco for New York.
David Cohen, CLEAR's Chief Administrative Officer, bristled
at the notion that the service was elitist. Anybody can buy it,
and CLEAR offers promotional rates for first-time users, he
said.
"The CLEAR lane from our perspective is not unlike that toll
road that anyone has an opportunity to use," Cohen said.
JAMMED AIRPORTS
Acute security delays at airports this spring have been
blamed on a good economy and bad planning.
It began when the TSA opened applications for its own
expedited security program, PreCheck, in 2013. For $85 every
five years, pre-screened travelers keep their shoes on and
laptops stowed, moving through security checks three times as
fast.
The TSA aimed for 25 million people to sign up for
pre-vetting and cut agents accordingly. As it turned out, about
10 million travelers have enrolled. On top of that, screening
lapses prompted the agency to reduce its practice of pulling
fliers from long security lines into under-used PreCheck lanes.
As a result, the TSA has not realized the staffing efficiency it
expected.
In addition, travel has surged as the economy recovered.
This year, the TSA projects it will screen 15 percent more
people than in 2013, with 12 percent fewer agents. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1sMaHZu)
Amid the outcry over the ensuing bottlenecks, the TSA
replaced Kelly Hoggan, head of its Security Operations Office,
and it won funding to hire 768 more agents. The TSA
is hoping to contract more vendors to enroll people in PreCheck
- an opportunity CLEAR is interested in, Cohen said.
Airlines also are responding. Delta, American Airlines Group
Inc and United Continental Holdings Inc are each
adding $4 million to what they typically spend on workers to
help TSA agents with non-screening tasks, such as restocking
bins.
Any new CLEAR lanes must be approved by airport managers,
airlines that share a terminal and the TSA. Several managers
said they weren't interested - at least for now.
"We just don't have room," said Peter Higgins, director of
airport operations at Delta's Salt Lake City hub.
But, a spokeswoman added later, the airport is looking at
its options.
CLEAR plans to expand in coming months, Cohen said.
It has approached Los Angeles, a focus city for Delta,
according to a source familiar with the matter. But airport
managers there have yet to be convinced that demand for the
service merits the space, the source said.
Los Angeles World Airports declined to comment.
Managers of Delta's Seattle hub hope to have a contract with
CLEAR soon, according to a spokesman. At its Minneapolis hub,
talks are ongoing.
"We're not quite ready yet to sign on the dotted line," said
Patrick Hogan, a spokesman for the airports commission in
Minneapolis. "We don't want to add a CLEAR line that then
squeezes out someone else."
