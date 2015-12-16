Dec 16 Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday
said it ordered 40 single-aisle jets from planemaker Boeing Co
at "more compelling economics" than a similar order it
canceled this summer.
In a news release, Delta said it ordered 20 new Boeing
737-900ER jets and 20 Embraer SA E190 planes that
were in Boeing's possession, aimed at reducing the airline's use
of smaller aircraft that it contracts regional carriers to fly.
Earlier this year, Delta scrapped plans to buy 60 narrow-body
jets from Boeing, including the E190s, after its pilots rejected
a tentative contract proposal.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)