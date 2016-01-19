BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
Jan 19 Delta Air Lines Inc is considering whether to purchase Bombardier's CSeries aircraft, the carrier's chief executive said Tuesday, in what could be a headline-grabbing win for the planemaker's new flagship jet.
Canada's Bombardier is hoping to find a major customer to give momentum to the single-aisle CSeries as the jet prepares to enter service after delays and cash problems.
Larger rival Boeing Co already looks well placed to snatch at least part of a deal for about 30 small jets from United Continental Holdings Inc, worth around $2 billion at list prices.
"We actually think at the right price it's quite a competitive airplane, particularly given the engine technology," Delta's Chief Executive Richard Anderson said on the airline's quarterly conference call with investors. "We're taking a very serious look at it."
Delta, the third-largest U.S. airline by capacity, previewed the jet in late December at its Atlanta headquarters. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share for quarter ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: