BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
May 13 Delta Air Lines Inc said its board approved a new $5 billion share buyback program and raised its quarterly dividend to 13.5 cents per share from 9 cents.
The two programs are expected to return more than $6 billion to shareholders through 2017, the company said. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
* Says expects 2017 capital spending will be about $575 million Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p4qp54) Further company coverage: