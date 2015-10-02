BRIEF-Xencor's lead drug candidate receives orphan drug designation from FDA
* Xencor's lead drug candidate, xmab5871, receives orphan drug designation from fda for treatment of igg4-related disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 2 Delta Air Lines Inc said its unit revenue declined by between 4.5 percent and 5.5 percent in the third quarter ended September, hurt by the strong dollar, lower surcharges in international markets, and lower domestic yields.
Delta had earlier forecast that passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM), which measures sales relative to the capacity and distance of flights, would decline by between 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent in the quarter.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Xencor's lead drug candidate, xmab5871, receives orphan drug designation from fda for treatment of igg4-related disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Department store operator Macy's Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, as sales continued to tumble and as higher inventory weighed on margins, and the company's shares dropped 9 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.