(Adds executive and analyst comment, shares)
June 8 Delta Air Lines Inc, the No. 2
U.S. airline by passenger traffic, expects two key
second-quarter financial measures will be at the weaker end of
its prior forecast, its chief financial officer said on
Wednesday.
Delta expects an operating profit margin near 21 percent
compared with its prior outlook of 21 percent to 23 percent,
with passenger unit revenue down around 4.5 percent from a year
ago, CFO Paul Jacobson said. It previously expected that measure
would drop between 2.5 percent and 4.5 percent.
Jacobson said that while vacationers continue to book travel
and corporate demand is "hanging in there," ticket prices close
to the departure date are substantially lower than where they
were a year ago, and one of Delta's highest costs - jet fuel -
has started to rise.
JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker said investors were bracing for
higher fuel costs.
"Spot jet fuel has ascended roughly (25 cents per gallon)
since the time of Delta's guide," Baker said in a research note.
"Given these realities, a diminished guide struck us as largely
inevitable."
Delta shares were down less than 1 percent in early
afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe, G Crosse)