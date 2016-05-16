May 16 Delta Air Lines Inc on Monday
said it will fly fewer seats this winter than it had planned and
defer the 2018 delivery of four large aircraft, as extra flights
by rivals threaten to depress its ticket prices.
Delta, the second-largest U.S. airline by traffic, will
scrap 1 percentage point of its planned growth in the fourth
quarter so flight capacity rises by less than 2 percent in the
second half of 2016, according to a regulatory filing.
The move will help Delta reach its goal of reversing the
decline of a closely watched financial measure - passenger
revenue divided by its plane seats and mileage - before the end
of the year. U.S. airline stocks have fallen in recent months as
the companies continued forecasting that the measure, unit
revenue, will plummet thanks to higher capacity and lower fares.
The airline also said it will keep its longer-term expansion
in check by deferring the delivery of four wide-body A350
aircraft from Airbus Group SE to 2019 or later, from
2018. Delta has 25 A350-900s on order, aimed at replacing its
biggest plane, the Boeing Co 747.
Shares of Delta rose more than 3.3 percent after the news.
Delta said ticket revenue from corporate travelers has
fallen 4 percent this year, although corporate passenger volumes
are up 2 percent. It said its trans-Pacific capacity will be
down 15 percent and its trans-Atlantic capacity will be flat in
the winter compared to two years ago.
Separately, Delta said it would increase its annual dividend
to investors by 50 percent to 81 cents per share.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)