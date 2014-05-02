BRIEF-Office Depot reports deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand
* Office Depot announces deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand to Platinum Equity
NEW YORK May 2 Kevin Shinkle, the global business editor for the Associated Press, has resigned to oversee communications for Delta Air Lines Inc.
The news was announced in an internal AP memo seen by Reuters.
Delta and Shinkle could not be reached for comment.
Shinkle joined the AP in 2008 and became global business editor last October. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Office Depot announces deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand to Platinum Equity
* Enernoc Inc - issued statement in response to open letter to shareholders filed today with securities and exchange commission by Periam Limited