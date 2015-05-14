May 14 Delta Air Lines Inc expects to
see some "choppiness" in its monthly revenue per available seat
mile, which measures sales relative to planes' carrying
capacity, Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said Thursday
during a transportation conference that was webcast.
The Atlanta-based carrier expects unit revenue to be "a
little worse" in May than in April, when it dropped 3.5 percent
from the year prior, Jacobson said. However, he said he expects
June unit revenue to be "substantially better" as the carrier
sees stronger U.S. domestic demand this summer.
