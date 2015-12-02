Dec 2 Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday
said it earned more per mile in November than a year ago,
marking the first time in months it has seen unit revenue rise.
Delta, the third-largest U.S. airline by capacity, said
passenger revenue per available seat mile increased 1.5 percent,
including a 2-point benefit from the timing of the peak travel
period around Thanksgiving. Earlier moves to shrink
international flight capacity also helped, lowering the impact
that the strong U.S. dollar and Nov. 13 attacks in Paris may
have had on travel demand.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)