* Expects book tax rate of 35-36 pct in 2016
* 4th-qtr PRASM now expected to fall 2 pct
* Tightens operating margin forecast to 16.5-17.5 pct
* Sees $3 bln savings in 2016 from low fuel costs
(Adds details from the call, updates share)
By Arunima Banerjee
Dec 17 Delta Air Lines Inc said it
expected its passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM)
to decline about 2 percent in the current quarter, less than it
had expected.
The No.3 U.S. airline by flight capacity had said that it
expected the fall in PRASM to be at the higher end of a range of
2.5-4.5 percent in the fourth quarter ending December.
"We are going to see some choppiness in unit revenue in the
first quarter but we expect to get back to flat to positive unit
revenue trajectory by the summer of 2016," President Ed Bastian
said at an investor conference in New York on Thursday.
PRASM, a key measure of an airline's performance, measures
sales against flight capacity.
The company said it recorded a 1 percent impact to unit
revenue in the quarter due to the Paris attacks in November.
Air France KLM SA, Delta's partner with which it
shares revenue, and other airlines have reported a dip in
traffic to Paris after the Nov. 13 attacks that killed 130
people.
Delta also tightened its operating margin forecast for the
quarter to 16.5-17.5 percent from 16-18 percent.
The airline expects a book tax rate of 35-36 percent in 2016
and said business initiatives would result in lower book and
cash taxes.
The airline has recently recorded income taxes on the books
without paying a dime thanks to tax deferrals - some $12 billion
left at last year's end - accrued in the last decade when it was
losing money, known as net operating loss carryforwards.
But Delta expects to start paying taxes in cash in early
2018, leading to speculation that it would refine its tax
strategy, especially as it hinted at its desire to pay less in
taxes once the carryforwards run out.
Some analysts had speculated that Delta could create a
foreign subsidiary to house income from its maintenance business
and from equity shares in non-U.S. airlines, such as its
49-percent stake in Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd.
Delta did not provide a profit forecast for 2016, but said
it expected unit cost to be below 2 percent and forecast $3
billion in savings from lower fuel costs, setting the stage for
the airline to increase its cash flow.
The company, however, said its international revenue in 2016
might come under pressure due to a strong dollar, competitive
capacity growth and global economic uncertainty.
Delta shares were down about 0.8 percent at $51.68 in late
morning trading on Thursday.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin
in New York; Editing by Sweta Singh and Kirti Pandey)