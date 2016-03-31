March 31 Delta Air Lines and its pilots'
union have filed for federal mediation after failing to come to
an agreement on a tentative contract, the Air Line Pilots
Association International (ALPA) said on Thursday.
The National Mediation Board will assume control of the
process and a federal mediator will take control of the calendar
and oversee negotiations, ALPA said.
Delta pilots in July rejected a tentative contract
agreement, which would have increased hourly pay by 8 percent
upon signing.
ALPA re-engaged Delta Air Lines management in contract
negotiations in December.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)