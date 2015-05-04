METALS-Copper stalls as equities rise and China outlook dims
SYDNEY, May 12 Copper was flat in Asia on Friday as equities headed for a strong end to the week and the short-covering that pulled the contract higher overnight failed to re-emerge.
May 4 Delta Air Lines Inc reported a drop in passenger unit revenue for April as lower surcharges abroad and the falling value of foreign currency in U.S. dollar terms offset stable domestic unit revenues.
The Atlanta-based carrier said April passenger revenue per available seat mile, a measure of a plane's carrying capacity, fell 3.5 percent from a year earlier. Delta has said that it expects its quarterly PRASM to fall between 2 percent and 4 percent. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 11 A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected Uber's bid to send its high-profile trade secret dispute with Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit to a private legal forum, a setback for the ride services company.