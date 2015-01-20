(Recasts, adds company comment and detail, changes headline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Jan 20 With plummeting oil prices expected to
cut airlines' costs by billions of dollars, Delta Air Lines Inc
said Tuesday that it will channel the savings toward
debt reduction and returning more cash to shareholders.
The Atlanta-based carrier expects to reduce spending by at
least $2 billion in 2015 thanks to the oil glut, which has
driven down global prices by more than 58 percent since June,
executives said in a conference call. Fuel is the largest
variable cost for airlines, often representing a third or more
of their total operating expenses.
Delta said it likely will apply the savings toward its
adjusted net debt, which tallied at $7.3 billion at the fourth
quarter's end. Also on the table is giving more cash back to
investors if its board approves, which would come on the heels
of $575 million returned to shareholders last quarter, Chief
Executive Richard Anderson said in a conference call.
"It's painting a very positive outlook for the industry for
2015," CRT Capital Group analyst Michael Derchin said, referring
to both the carrier's outlook and its quarterly earnings, which
exceeded expectations even with a net loss caused by fuel
hedging.
Delta's shares surged 7.3 percent, making it the biggest
percentage gainer in the S&P500, while American Airlines Group
Inc shares rose 5.9 percent and United Continental
Holdings Inc shares gained 3.5 percent.
In the fourth quarter, Delta took a $1.2 billion hit to
settle losing fuel hedges, which had failed to anticipate the
sharp drop in oil prices. That was the largest factor in a $712
million net loss for the airline in the quarter.
Existing hedges likely will force Delta to pay more for fuel
in 2015 than its unhedged competitors, such as American
Airlines, although Anderson said that if oil prices remain at
current low levels, "we are set up to fully participate in
recent fuel declines during 2016.
"In addition, our hedge book provides excellent protection,
should fuel rise from current levels," he added.
The airline earned 78 cents per diluted share in the fourth
quarter, excluding the fuel hedging and other special charges,
topping the average analyst estimate of 77 cents per diluted
share, also excluding the charges.
Anderson didn't say whether funds would be returned to
shareholders through share buybacks or dividend hikes, but in
the past the carrier has used a mixture of both.
Delta executives played down the possibility that the cash
freed up by lower oil prices would go either toward lowering
fares or buying jetliners, in line with similar statements from
rivals.
Based on the airline's forecasts, "not even the most
pessimistic investor can claim that Delta is handing over fuel
savings to passengers," JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker said in a
research note.
Anderson said on the conference call that Delta does not
expect to make any big fleet orders. The carrier only might buy
a "few more airplanes" when some of its existing jets reach
retirement age, he said.
Delta expects to pay on average $2.25 to $2.35 per gallon of
jet fuel for 2015, Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said
during the earnings call.
The estimate is far below the airline's adjusted fuel
expense for 2014, which was an average $2.87 per gallon. Delta
has said a 1 cent change in its fuel price is worth $40 million
for the carrier.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Christian Plumb)