April 15 Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit that topped analysts' expectations as cheap fuel continued to help its bottom line.

The Atlanta-based airline earned $746 million last quarter. On an adjusted basis, its earned $372 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to analysts' average estimate of $0.44 per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Alden Bentley)