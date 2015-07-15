(Adds details on outlook and results, analyst comment, share
price)
By Jeffrey Dastin
July 15 Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday
reported that second-quarter profit jumped 85 percent, topping
expectations, but forecast a third-quarter drop in unit revenue
as the carrier continued to see weaker demand abroad due to the
strong U.S. dollar.
Shares fell 2.3 percent to $42.65 in premarket trade.
The Atlanta-based airline earned $1.49 billion in the last
quarter versus $801 million a year ago. On an adjusted basis,
profit was $1.03 billion, or $1.27 per diluted share, compared
with the average analyst estimate of $1.21, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. Last year, Delta posted adjusted profit
of $889 million, or $1.04 per share.
Despite the earnings beat, Delta's third-quarter outlook
reflected a challenging revenue environment as the U.S. dollar
weighed on foreign travelers' spending power.
The carrier forecast that passenger revenue per available
seat mile (PRASM), which measures sales relative to the capacity
and distance of flights, will decline between 4.5 percent and
6.5 percent in the third quarter.
It estimated capacity would grow about 3 percent in the
third quarter but stay flat in the fourth period after the peak
summer travel season ends.
"We believe this plan will allow us to get our unit revenue
back on the right trajectory by the end of the year," Chief
Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said in a memo to employees,
seen by Reuters.
Investors have called on U.S. airlines to restrain capacity
growth to match lower demand. However, frequent talks with Wall
Street about capacity, which has an impact on prices, have
raised eyes at the U.S. Department of Justice and prompted an
investigation into whether carriers have worked together
illegally to keep air fares high.
Delta expects an operating margin of 19 percent to 21
percent in the third quarter, compared with 15.2 percent a year
earlier.
Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel called the report "very
strong," noting that the airline expects to keep costs in check.
Delta forecast average fuel costs would be between $1.90 and
$1.95 per gallon in the third quarter, versus $2.40 per gallon
last quarter to account for hedging losses. It estimated unit
costs, excluding fuel and other charges, will stay flat year
over year.
The airline said its initiative to roll out fares that are
priced differently to include certain amenities contributed $56
million to total revenue, which was $10.71 billion, topping
estimates. PRASM fell 4.6 percent.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)