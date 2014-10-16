(Adds details to highlight capacity growth, Ebola other comment
By Jeffrey Dastin
Oct 16 Delta Air Lines said Ebola fears
have not hurt the carrier's bookings, forecasting strong
current-quarter margins as it ramps up capacity in the Americas
and trims growth on transatlantic and Pacific routes.
The Atlanta-based carrier estimated on Thursday an operating
margin of 10 percent to 12 percent, up from 8.5 percent in the
year-ago quarter. It also forecast a rise of as much as 2
percent in passenger revenue per seat mile.
Many of the capacity changes will begin this winter, after
Delta has already reduced seats serving Moscow, Tel Aviv and
Ebola-ravaged West Africa by 20 percent. These areas make up
about 1 percent of the airline's overall capacity.
"We monitor (the effects of Ebola) on a daily basis, and we
have not seen any changes in the booking trends," Executive Vice
President Glen Hauenstein said on a conference call after Delta
reported its third-quarter earnings.
U.S. airline stocks have plunged in part on fears that Ebola
will reduce air travel. Delta's shares remained down more than
15 percent from a month ago, even after rebounding 2.9 percent
on Thursday after Delta's earnings turned out to be better than
expected.
Delta earned $1.20 per share in the third quarter, excluding
special items, beating analysts' average estimate of about $1.18
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Delta will halve capacity growth across the Atlantic this
winter to a range of 1 to 3 percent, after analysts pointed out
that its joint venture with Virgin Atlantic gave Delta too many
flights in an already saturated market. The venture will expand
its capacity to London by 2.6 percent.
"As long as European markets continue to slow ... there is
going to be concern about transatlantic demand," said S&P
Capital IQ analyst Jim Corridore. "I don't think that what
they're adding is too much at this time."
By contrast, the carrier plans to ramp up its capacity to
Latin America by 15 percent in December, excluding Venezuela.
It also plans big changes to its routes in Asia, as it swaps
Boeing Co 747s there for smaller-gauge planes redeployed
from the Atlantic and slashes its capacity on low-yielding
routes between Asian countries by 25 to 30 percent.
Delta said it expects the 747 retirements to boost its
profit in the Pacific by $100 million next year, although it
took a charge of $397 million this quarter primarily from these
retirements.
Delta's outlook "suggests a relatively strong domestic
revenue environment is more than offsetting weakening trends in
(international) markets," Deutsche Bank analyst Michael
Linenberg wrote in a research note Thursday.
The airline posted $1.6 billion in pretax income, excluding
special items, up $431 million from a year earlier.
One-time items lowered pretax income to $579 million, or
$357 million net of taxes, on a GAAP basis.
Delta's shares gained about 2.9 percent to close at $33.32.
