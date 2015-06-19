June 19 Delta Air Lines Inc and
Southwest Airlines Co have scheduled overlapping flights
from identical gates at Love Field in Dallas, creating potential
havoc for customers as a gate-sharing agreement between the
carriers is set to expire and a court battle looms over slots at
the airport.
Southwest, which holds 18 of 20 gates at the airport, agreed
that Delta could use certain gates until July 6. Southwest plans
to ramp up flights in August from Love Field, its headquarters,
contingent upon regaining all takeoff and arrival slots from
Delta.
However, Delta is selling tickets to Love Field through May
2016, a sticking point in a conflict that has drawn in city and
federal officials.
On Friday, Delta threatened legal action against Dallas if
the city did not accommodate its flights, saying inaction
amounted to a failure of federal obligations and an assault on
consumer choice that would result in "disrupting thousands of
passengers," according to a Delta spokesman.
The airline cited a letter from the U.S. Department of
Transportation on Monday that asked Dallas to foster competition
by accommodating smaller players at the airport like Delta when
possible.
Dallas had responded Wednesday by suing the federal agency
for asking the city to violate a lease agreement with Southwest
that is protected by federal statute. It also named the Federal
Aviation Administration, Delta, Southwest and other airlines at
Love Field as defendants.
Southwest has also threatened to sue Dallas if Delta stays
past Aug. 9, the city's lawsuit said. Southwest said Thursday,
DOT's "guidance not only violates Southwest's legal and
contractual rights but would also reduce competition."
The spat is part of a larger fight for passengers in the
Dallas market that has investors concerned that airlines will
discount fares and hurt revenues because of a surge of flights
from the city.
Delta has 45 daily flights from Dallas/Fort Worth
International Airport (DFW) but wants a foothold at Love Field,
which some travelers prefer for its renovated terminal and
proximity to downtown Dallas. It operates five flights there and
has petitioned to add eight more.
Customers who have booked Delta flights past July 6 may see
changes to their plans and be routed through DFW if the
Atlanta-based airline loses slots, creating short-term
confusion, said Charlie Leocha, chairman of consumer advocacy
group Travelers United.
"For Delta to schedule service when they don't even have a
legitimate lease is just deceptive," he said.
