Target to test next-day delivery service in Minneapolis
May 8 Target Corp plans to test a next-day home delivery service called Target Restock in the Minneapolis area, the company said in a blog post on Monday.
June 24 Southwest Airlines Co has agreed to make room temporarily for rival Delta Air Lines Inc in its gates at Dallas Love Field Airport, while the carriers await a long-term resolution of their dispute in court, a Delta spokeswoman said Wednesday.
The agreement averts potential havoc for customers, with a gate-sharing arrangement between the carriers originally set to expire on July 6. The two airlines had scheduled overlapping flights from identical gates at the space-constrained airport. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
