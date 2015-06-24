(Adds Southwest confirmation, court schedule)
By Jeffrey Dastin
June 24 Southwest Airlines Co has agreed
to make room for rival Delta Air Lines Inc in its gates
at Dallas Love Field Airport while the carriers await a
long-term resolution of their dispute in court, the airlines
said Wednesday.
Southwest will allow Delta to continue operating five daily
flights between Love Field and Atlanta, according to a Delta
spokeswoman. The agreement averts potential havoc for customers,
with a gate-sharing arrangement between the carriers set to
expire on July 6.
The two airlines had scheduled overlapping flights from
identical gates at the space-constrained airport.
The conflict has drawn in city and federal
officials, with the city of Dallas suing the carriers last week
in part for placing it in a bind.
U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade in Dallas strongly
encouraged Southwest to make room for its competitor
temporarily, according to a source familiar with the matter. The
airlines confimed to the court Wednesday morning that Delta
could remain at Love Field at least through Labor Day, the
source said.
The court on Wednesday canceled a hearing on the issue that
was set for June 29, according to an electronic court order. It
pushed back deadlines to respond to competing motions by
Southwest and Delta to July 17.
Delta has sold almost 20,000 tickets to Love Field through
May 2016 and said a mass cancellation would "cause significant
harm to Delta's operations," according to a court filing.
Southwest holds 18 of 20 gates at Love Field, its
headquarters. It has planned to increase flights from Love Field
in August, contingent upon regaining all takeoff and arrival
slots from Delta.
The airline plans to proceed with the ramp-up despite
Delta's accommodation by working closely with Delta to ensure
efficient gate usage, according to the source, who requested
anonymity because the source was not authorized to speak
publicly on the matter.
Delta has 45 daily flights from Dallas/Fort Worth
International Airport but wants a foothold at Love Field, which
some travelers prefer for its renovated terminal and proximity
to downtown Dallas. It has petitioned to add eight flights in
addition to the five it operates currently.
The spat is part of a larger fight for passengers in the
Dallas market that has investors concerned that airlines will
discount fares and hurt revenues because of a surge of flights
from the city.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa
