Feb 3 Delta Air Lines will serve
Starbucks brand coffee on all of its flights, growing
its existing partnership with the world's biggest coffee chain,
the companies plan to announce on Wednesday.
The Atlanta-based carrier has served Seattle's Best Coffee,
which Starbucks owns, for free since 2011, and now it will
replace that with free cups of the Starbucks name-brand for all
of its customers. It was not immediately clear how much the
upgrade would cost the airline.
Airlines have been investing more in their products since
posting profits after several entered bankruptcy in the past
decade. Reduced airline competition and the falling cost of jet
fuel have returned money to airlines' pockets to decrease debt,
pay its shareholders dividends and invest in new airport
facilities, planes and amenities.
Delta has focused heavily on brand partnerships with the
likes of Porsche for gate-to-gate transfers of elite
passengers to Tumi for business-class amenity kits. The
airline, which approached Starbucks about the coffee upgrade,
likely will grow its partnerships further.
"Going forward we'll be able to look at other parts of the
travel experience, be it on the ground in our Sky Clubs or in
other parts of the journey," said Mike Henny, Delta's director
of onboard customer experience.
Delta currently offers Starbucks coffee in only a few of its
Sky Clubs, Henny said.
More airlines may follow suit to offer Starbucks blends or
other premium coffees in-flight. Alaska Airlines has
already served Starbucks on its planes since 2012.
"We'll continue to evaluate opportunities as they come to us
in the airline and other sectors," said Michelle Burns, vice
president of branded solutions at Starbucks.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Lisa Baertlein in
Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)