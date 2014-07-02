(Adds analysts' comment)
July 2 Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday
reported that an important revenue measure rose less than its
forecast in June due to international weakness, sending U.S.
airline stocks lower.
Delta shares fell 5.6 percent to $38.07 as carriers with
global networks took the brunt of the stock market hit. American
Airlines Group Inc slid 5.1 percent to $41.64, and
United Continental Holdings Inc sank 6.6 percent to
$39.44.
Delta said passenger revenue per available seat mile
increased 4.5 percent in June, trailing its forecast calling for
an increase of as much as 7 percent. While U.S. results were
solid, Delta noted that business demand was lower to Latin
America in light of the World Cup soccer tournament in Brazil
and industrywide capacity increases that hurt ticket prices.
Delta's capacity - a measure of seats available to generate
revenue - to Latin America rose 23.5 percent in June from a year
earlier while capacity on European routes rose 1 percent. Its
Pacific capacity fell 0.6 percent in June.
Delta's traffic rose 20 percent in Latin America, but fell
1.3 percent and 2.5 percent in Europe and Asia, respectively.
Raymond James airline analyst Savanthi Syth said increased
flying on trans-Atlantic routes was more pronounced among
European carriers. "We'll have to see if the carriers that are
flying on those routes adjust capacity correctly," Syth said.
German carrier Lufthansa cited "overcapacity" in
Europe last month when it cut profit targets.
Syth said Latin America weakness, due to businesses there
curbing travel during the World Cup, would likely subside in the
second half of July.
In early May, Delta told a Bank of America Merrill Lynch
conference that unit revenue for May and June would likely rise
in the range of 6 percent to 7 percent. Its unit revenue, a
measure of pricing power and how full planes are, rose 7 percent
in May.
Delta said unit revenue rose 6 percent in the second
quarter, in line with a late-April forecast.
The second quarter is typically strong for airlines, which
benefit from some vacation travel.
"Forward bookings for July and August are still quite
strong, and pricing in the domestic market remains strong,"
Cowen & Co analyst Helane Becker said in a note to clients.
Among other U.S. airlines, Southwest Airlines Co
dipped 0.6 percent to $27.56, and low-cost operator Spirit
Airlines Inc was down 1.2 percent to $64.01.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Marguerita
Choy and Jeffrey Benkoe)