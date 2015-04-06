(Adds Delta comment, link to past coverage, paragraphs 3-8)
NEW YORK, April 6 The International Association
of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Monday it had
temporarily withdrawn its application to organize flight
attendants at Delta Air Lines.
The union said the move followed its discovery that a number
of authorization cards submitted by workers "contain
insufficient information or questionable signatures." It intends
to resume organizing and refile for an authorization vote in 12
months.
The IAM filed for an election in January, saying it had
about 12,000 authorization cards representing 60 percent of
Delta's 20,000 flight attendants.
On Monday, the union said in a statement that the "number of
questionable cards makes our showing of interest borderline."
Withdrawing the application starts a 12-month waiting period
before the union can file for another election, the union said.
That track is faster than waiting several months for the NMB
to make a determination, then starting the 12-month clock, the
union said.
In a notice to employees, Delta said the union's statements
"appear to validate the many concerns raised by many of you when
the IAM filed for the election."
The IAM also is seeking to organize workers at Boeing Co
facilities in South Carolina and Airbus Group NV
facilities in Alabama. A vote by Boeing workers is set for April
22.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and David
Gregorio)