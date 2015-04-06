NEW YORK, April 6 The International Association
of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Monday it had
temporarily withdrawn its application to organize flight
attendants at Delta Air Lines.
The union said the move followed its discovery that a number
of authorization cards submitted by workers "contain
insufficient information or questionable signatures." It intends
to resume organizing and refile for an authorization vote in 12
months.
The union said in a statement it believed the "number of
questionable cards makes our showing of interest borderline."
But waiting for a determination by the National Mediation Board
could take several months and slow down the process.
The union also is seeking to organize workers at Boeing Co
facilities in South Carolina and Airbus Group NV
facilities in Alabama. A vote by Boeing workers is set for April
22.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)