By Jeffrey Dastin and Sagarika Jaisinghani
June 11 Delta Air Lines Inc has reached
a tentative deal with its union to pay pilots more than
competitors, while making its profit-sharing plan less generous
in some cases.
The airline said late Wednesday that it will purchase 20
used and 40 new single-aisle aircraft from the Boeing Co
if its pilots ratify the contract, replacing planes that are
scheduled to retire through 2019.
The deal marks a slight move away from profit-sharing, which
some analysts and aviation executives have called outdated and
costly. It also underscores an industry shift
away from flying smaller, less-efficient jets than those Delta
has agreed to purchase.
The Delta Master Executive Council (MEC), part of the Air
Line Pilots Association, approved the deal Wednesday. It raises
hourly wages by 8 percent upon signing, 6 percent on Jan. 1,
2016 and 3 percent for each of the following two years.
Pilots at the Atlanta-based airline will vote on the
contract in coming weeks, some six months ahead of the date it
officially could be amended. Ratification would mark a victory
for Delta as other airlines have taken years to reach union
deals.
The hikes place wages 3.5 percent above American Airlines
Group Inc and 13.5 percent above United Continental
Holdings Inc by 2016, the Delta MEC said. By 2018,
pilots on average will earn an extra $42,000 annually.
While Delta's existing contract pays pilots 10 percent of
profits or 20 percent if pre-tax annual income reaches at least
$2.5 billion, the tentative deal requires that Delta earn at
least $6 billion before the higher, 20 percent payout begins.
Delta's pre-tax income in 2014 was $4.5 billion, excluding
special items.
In a Wednesday research note, JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker
called the deal "a welcome revision to the industry's most
generous profit sharing program."
He lowered earnings per share estimates for the third and
fourth quarters of 2015 but inched up his 2016 estimate as the
profit-sharing change "outweighs medium-term wage growth."
Ratification also triggers the purchase of 20 used Embraer
SA E190 aircraft held by Boeing and 40 new Boeing
737-900ERs. It shrinks Delta's fleet of smaller regional jets to
425 from 450, according to the Delta MEC.
Despite the orders, Cowen and Co analyst Helane Becker
estimated in a research note that Delta can maintain its
guidance for annual capital expenditures of $2.5 billion to $3
billion.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Sagarika
Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and
Cynthia Osterman)