May 11 Delta Air Lines Inc said on Thursday it would expand its order for Airbus SE's single-aisle A321-200 aircraft, and defer deliveries of the wide-body A350-900 jets.

The No. 2 U.S. airline said it had agreed to order 30 additional A321-200 aircraft, while defering 10 of the 25 A350-900 aircraft deliveries, set for 2019-2020, by two to three years. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)