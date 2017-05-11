(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to clarify that Delta has
delayed taking delivery of "10" wide-body A350 Airbus jets)
May 11 Delta Air Lines Inc said on
Thursday it was delaying taking delivery of 10 wide-body
A350-900 jets made by Airbus SE, putting a question
mark over their demand, even as the no. 2 U.S. airline placed a
fresh order for 30 smaller A321-200s.
Delta's decision comes weeks after larger U.S. rival
American Airlines Group Inc said in April that it had
also deferred delivery of several wide-body Boeing Co and
Airbus jets.
An oversupply in the market of long-distance wide-body
aircraft has led to deliveries being postponed.
Delta said it would delay deliveries of 10 of the 25
A350-900 aircraft by about two to three years. The aircraft are
to be delivered by 2019-20.
However AerCap Holdings NV, the world's largest
independent aircraft leasing company, on Wednesday played down
concerns about weakening demand for wide-body jets, saying there
was still "good solid demand" for the aircraft globally.
Delta said on Thursday delivery schedule for its A350-900
aircraft was in place, and it plans to operate its first A350
flight in the fourth quarter of 2017.
The company plans to take delivery of five A350s in 2017.
