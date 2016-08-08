UPDATE 1-SingPost shares down 6 pct as it reviews acquisition of TradeGlobal
* Incurs S$185 mln impairment charge for TradeGlobal (Adds analysts comment)
BERLIN Aug 8 A widespread computer problem that hit Delta Air Lines on Monday was caused by a power outage in Atlanta, the airline said in a statement.
The outage meant flights worldwide were being delayed and airport screens and Delta's website were not showing updated flight status information.
"A power outage in Atlanta, which began at 2:38 a.m. ET (0638 GMT), has impacted Delta computer systems and operations worldwide, resulting in flight delays and cancellations today," Delta said.
"Delta's information technology team is working to resolve the problem," it said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason Neely)
* Incurs S$185 mln impairment charge for TradeGlobal (Adds analysts comment)
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.