Aug 10 Delta Air Lines said it expects
to return to normal operations on Wednesday after a power outage
hit its computer systems on Monday, causing the cancellation of
more than 1,600 flights over two days.
The company also said about 90 cancellations were expected
at the beginning of Wednesday, and normal operations would
resume later.
"We ... are working hard to achieve a normal operation by
mid-day tomorrow," Delta's senior vice president for operations
and customer center, Dave Holtz, said in an update posted on its
website late Tuesday night.
The company said it would extend its travel waiver and its
offer of compensation to travelers affected by the cancellations
on Tuesday.
Delta, the No.2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, had said
that as of 5:15 p.m. EDT (2115 GMT) Tuesday it canceled about
680 flights, while about 2,400 had departed. That's on top of
about 1,000 flights it canceled on Monday, stranding passengers
at airports around the globe.
Delta's problems arose after a switchgear, which helps
control and switch power flows like a circuit breaker in a home,
malfunctioned for reasons that were not immediately clear,
according to Georgia Power, a Southern Co unit that
provides electricity to most counties in Georgia.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)